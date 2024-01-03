en English
Politics

Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics

In the pulsating heart of Washington, DC, photojournalist Haiyun Jiang began 2023 with a fellowship at The New York Times. Under the tutelage of veteran Doug Mills, she was thrust into the fray of American politics, where she captured some of the year’s most seismic events on film. From the grueling 15-round speaker election in the House to Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to become House Speaker, Jiang’s lens bore witness to the turning tides of power.

A Year of Unprecedented Political Events

As the year unfolded, Jiang’s work chronicled the escalating tensions in Congress. The debt-ceiling crisis and looming threats of a government shutdown were palpable through her images. The expulsion of Rep. George Santos added another layer of complexity, with Jiang’s camera documenting every nuanced reaction.

Capturing the ‘In-Between’ Moments

Yet, Jiang’s genius lay not only in capturing historic events but in revealing the ‘in-between’ moments that often go unnoticed. These fleeting instances, she believes, hold the key to understanding political dynamics better. The silent exchanges, the tension-filled pauses, the unguarded expressions, each frame captured by Jiang, reflected the human element within the often sterile world of politics.

From China to America: A Fresh Perspective

As a native of China, Jiang brought a unique perspective to her work. She perceived the political freedom of America with a keen appreciation, shaping her approach to covering American politics. Despite days when she felt she had missed crucial moments, she remained driven by the responsibility and privilege of documenting historical events.

Looking ahead, Jiang is eagerly anticipating covering the 2024 election and its lead-up. Her mission remains the same – to provide insightful, unbiased information to the American public through her compelling images, capturing the essence of American politics – the triumphs, the failures, and everything in between.

