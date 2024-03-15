Three Waters Repeal: Councils Navigate Long-Term Planning Uncertainty

New Zealand's local councils are grappling with significant uncertainty following the repeal of the Water Services Acts, affecting their long-term financial planning. The repeal introduces transitional arrangements allowing councils to defer their 10-year plans, highlighting the challenges and rework required to accommodate changes in water infrastructure and services. This development has prompted councils such as Waipa and Waikato to postpone their long-term planning processes in favor of enhanced annual plans, awaiting clarity on the forthcoming Local Water Done Well legislation.

Impact of Legislative Changes

The repeal of the Water Services Acts and the introduction of the Water Services Acts Repeal Bill have cast a shadow of uncertainty over local councils' financial planning. The transitional provisions within the bill permit councils to extend or defer the submission of their long-term plans (LTP), which are crucial for outlining their financial strategies over a decade. This flexibility is designed to accommodate the ongoing shifts in the landscape of water services and infrastructure, yet it also poses significant challenges. Councils are now forced to revisit and revise their plans, incorporating the potential impacts of the yet-to-be-announced Local Water Done Well legislation.

Responses from Local Councils

Councils across New Zealand are taking diverse approaches to navigate the uncertainty brought by the repeal. Waipa and Waikato District Councils, for example, have opted to delay their LTP submissions by a year, focusing instead on consulting the public on enhanced annual plans for the upcoming financial year. This strategic pause allows them to better understand the implications of future legislation and adjust their long-term financial strategies accordingly. Other councils are leveraging different options provided by the repeal bill, such as the South Waikato District Council, which plans to extend its LTP submission deadline by up to three months.

Business and Community Impact

The uncertainty and delays in long-term planning have ripple effects beyond local government, impacting businesses and communities that rely on clear and stable frameworks to plan their own futures. The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has voiced concern over the lack of certainty, emphasizing the importance of a solid long-term plan for business planning and investment. As councils work through the complexities of adjusting their financial plans amidst legislative changes, the broader implications on economic stability and community development become increasingly significant. The ongoing situation underscores the need for clear, timely legislation and effective communication between government layers to ensure communities and businesses can plan with confidence.