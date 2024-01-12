Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in India faces an escalation in legal confrontations as three more of its leaders find themselves under the scrutiny of a probe agency. The recent turn of events has amplified the political and legal challenges surrounding the TMC, potentially influencing its political stance and governance.

The Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residences of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Roy, and former North Dumdum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakraborty. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments within civic bodies across the state. The ED’s involvement indicates that the issues may pertain to corruption, abuse of power, or other misconduct.

Political Implications

The investigations could have far-reaching political implications, potentially affecting the TMC’s ability to operate effectively within the political landscape. The raids have sparked a political war of words between the BJP and Trinamool Congress, with accusations of vendetta and targeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Alleged Scam

Investigating agencies have alleged that about 1,500 people were illegally recruited, in exchange for money, by various civic bodies in the state between 2014 and 2018. The ED has cited a preliminary investigation suggesting the alleged recruitment scam may be to the tune of ₹200 crore. The CBI and ED had earlier informed the Calcutta high court about a link between the cases related to the civic body recruitment scam and the West Bengal school recruitment scam.