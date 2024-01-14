Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted

An individual named Singh became the target of threatening and abusive phone calls from an unknown caller, according to an FIR (First Information Report) he filed. The first call was missed on January 12, and the following day, he received another call from the same number. The caller verbally abused Singh and issued a death threat before disconnecting. A third call was made a few hours later, with the caller repeating the abusive language and threats. This time, however, the threats were also directed at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The caller made several more calls, causing Singh and his family to feel extremely threatened. Included in Singh’s FIR is a detailed account of the events, noting the specific times of the calls and the nature of the threats made against him and the politician.

The Threatening Calls

Continued Harassment

Police Intervention and FIR

