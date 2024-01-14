en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted

An individual named Singh became the target of threatening and abusive phone calls from an unknown caller, according to an FIR (First Information Report) he filed. The first call was missed on January 12, and the following day, he received another call from the same number. The caller verbally abused Singh and issued a death threat before disconnecting. A third call was made a few hours later, with the caller repeating the abusive language and threats. This time, however, the threats were also directed at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The caller made several more calls, causing Singh and his family to feel extremely threatened. Included in Singh’s FIR is a detailed account of the events, noting the specific times of the calls and the nature of the threats made against him and the politician.

The Threatening Calls

The first call arrived on January 12, but Singh did not answer, not recognizing the number. On January 13, he received a second call from the same number. During this call, the unknown individual subjected Singh to verbal abuse and issued a death threat before abruptly disconnecting. Just a few hours later, a third call takes place. The caller repeated the abuse and threats but this time also targeted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Continued Harassment

The caller continued to harass Singh with multiple calls, each filled with abusive language and death threats. The persistent calls from the unknown individual caused Singh and his family to live in fear. The threats were not only directed at Singh but also at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The constant harassment prompted Singh to file an FIR detailing the sequence of events.

Police Intervention and FIR

Feeling threatened and fearing for his life, Singh decided to file an FIR. In his report, he outlined the sequence of events, including the specific times of each call and the nature of the threats made against him and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The unknown caller’s repeated abuse and threats have left Singh and his family living in fear and uncertainty. Investigations are ongoing as authorities are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the unknown caller.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
DUI-Induced Car Pileup in Pattaya: A Wake-up Call for Safe Driving
In the wee hours of the morning today, a catastrophic car pileup disrupted the tranquility of Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya, Thailand. The orchestrator of this chaos was Surapha, a 43-year-old Thai woman, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The aftermath of the incident was a sight of seven heavily damaged vehicles and
DUI-Induced Car Pileup in Pattaya: A Wake-up Call for Safe Driving
Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery
12 mins ago
Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
12 mins ago
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
2 mins ago
Octogenarian Charged with Sexual Assault at Sydney Aged Care Home
Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized
3 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized
Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation
5 mins ago
Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation
Latest Headlines
World News
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
8 seconds
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
24 seconds
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
25 seconds
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
34 seconds
Thrilling Victories in High School Basketball Matchups
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
51 seconds
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
52 seconds
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
1 min
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
1 min
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app