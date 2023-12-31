Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

In the heart of Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, a sea of thousands flourished, voicing their dissent against widespread vote irregularities during the recent general election. The demonstration was the most significant in a series of rallies that have erupted in the city, unveiling the undercurrent of discontent with the electoral process and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party’s victory.

Protests Erupt Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

Allegations of electoral fraud and manipulation have been at the heart of the protests. The main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, has contested the declared victory of the ruling party, claiming that the election was stolen. They’re calling for the vote to be annulled and rerun, urging the international community to establish a commission to investigate the alleged irregularities. The protests have escalated since the December 17 vote, marked by incidents of police force and the detention of dozens of opposition supporters and protestors.

Ripples of Dissent Across the City

As the protests grew, the city’s streets echoed with the cries for justice and transparency. Opposition groups, student organizations, and ordinary citizens united, contesting the results of the parliamentary and local elections. Alleged irregularities ranged from the illegal casting of ballots by ethnic-Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia to instances of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing. The culmination of the protests was an attempt to storm Belgrade city hall, leading to the arrest of more than 30 demonstrators.

International Observers Express Concern

International observers have reported irregularities in the electoral process, and several Western nations have expressed concern. The opposition has called for an international probe of the vote, following reports of multiple irregularities, including instances of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing. Moreover, watchdogs, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and Transparency International, have denounced numerous irregularities in the electoral process.