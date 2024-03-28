Thousands of Jordanians Protest Near Israeli Embassy, Calling for End to Peace Treaty with Israel

Thousands of Jordanians have taken to the streets in a significant display of dissent, converging near the Israeli embassy in Amman for the fifth consecutive day of protests. These gatherings, marked by the waving of Palestinian flags and vociferous chants, underscore the protesters' demand for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the termination of the 1994 peace treaty that normalized ties between Jordan and Israel. This surge of public unrest comes in response to Israel's intensive bombing campaign in Gaza, igniting widespread condemnation and raising questions about the future of Jordan-Israel relations.

Roots of Dissent: Gaza Conflict Sparks Outrage

The immediate catalyst for the protests has been Israel's relentless aerial assaults on Gaza, actions that have inflicted heavy civilian casualties and devastated large swathes of the densely populated territory. The protesters, many of whom are of Palestinian descent, have rallied behind the cause of Palestine, elevating figures like Hamas' military spokesman Abu Obaida to folk hero status. Amidst chants of solidarity and defiance, placards reading "Amman-Gaza one destiny" have become a common sight, symbolizing a deep-seated sense of shared fate and struggle against what many Jordanians perceive as an unjust war.

Government Response: A Balancing Act

In the face of mounting public pressure, Jordanian authorities have adopted a dual approach. On one hand, they have underscored the right to peaceful protest, acknowledging the depth of public sentiment against Israel's actions in Gaza. On the other, there has been a discernible uptick in arrests and harassment of demonstrators, a tactic criticized by international rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. This crackdown reflects the government's wariness of the protests spiraling into chaos or spilling over into more sensitive border areas, highlighting the delicate balance Jordan seeks to maintain amid escalating tensions.

Implications for Jordan-Israel Relations

The fervor and persistence of the protests raise pivotal questions about the future trajectory of Jordan-Israel relations. The 1994 peace treaty, already a source of contention for many Jordanians, stands at a crossroads, with public opinion heavily tilting towards reevaluation or outright cancellation. This grassroots movement, fueled by the tragic events in Gaza, could potentially prompt a shift in Jordan's diplomatic stance, depending on how the government chooses to navigate this period of heightened political sensitivity and public dissent.

As Jordan grapples with the dual challenges of addressing its citizens' grievances and maintaining regional stability, the outcome of these protests could have far-reaching implications. The resilience of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty, a cornerstone of regional diplomacy for nearly three decades, hangs in the balance, underscoring the profound impact of grassroots political movements on the geopolitics of the Middle East.