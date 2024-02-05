Thousands Commemorate Treaty of Waitangi Amidst Government and Māori Tensions

In an outpouring of shared historical reflection and commitment to progress, thousands gathered at the Bay of Islands to commemorate the Treaty of Waitangi. The event marked a significant shift from the previous years when COVID-19 restrictions had cast a pall over such large-scale gatherings. The gathering was not just a mere commemoration, it was a testament to the resilience of a nation and the personal evolution of its people, evident in the poignant words of Waitangi Trust chair Pita Tipene.

A Symbol of Love and Unity

As the crowd swelled with individuals from diverse backgrounds, Alistair Reese, a prominent figure at the event, spoke of the Treaty of Waitangi as an act of love from Queen Victoria to the Māori. His words underscored the importance of the government's continued commitment to this sentiment, reminding everyone of the symbolic and practical significance of the Treaty.

In a similar vein, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins acknowledged the vital role of the Treaty in guiding the nation towards unity and fairness. Luxon, in particular, emphasized the beauty of unity amidst diversity, a sentiment embodied by the diverse crowd gathered for the event.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Luxon also touched on the pressing issue of housing for Māori, with a strong call for easier consenting processes and fruitful collaboration with iwi to improve living conditions. This sentiment was echoed by political parties across the spectrum, with New Zealand First, ACT, and National all expressing their commitment to address the housing needs of Māori communities.

Protests and Political Tensions

Despite the largely peaceful gathering, tensions simmered beneath the surface as the government faced allegations of degrading tino rangatiratanga, the Māori concept of sovereignty, and proposed changes to indigenous policies. Thousands of demonstrators in Dunedin marched in protest of these plans, ending their march at the Octagon with speeches, songs, and formalities. The government's plan to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, spearheaded by the Act party, only served to further fan the flames of discontent.

Yet, amid the political debates and protests, the spirit of Waitangi Day remained undimmed. The event served as a potent reminder of the shared history, struggles, and hopes of a nation striving to uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and respect enshrined in the Treaty of Waitangi.