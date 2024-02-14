Thomas U. Reynolds Wins Water Valley Mayoral Election with a Landslide

Former state lawmaker, Thomas U. Reynolds, triumphed in the Water Valley mayoral race with a decisive 599 votes. The special election, held on February 14, 2024, was triggered by the resignation of former Mayor Donald Gray, who was elected Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County.

A Resounding Victory

Thomas U. Reynolds left no room for doubt as he clinched the special mayoral election in Water Valley, Mississippi. Securing 599 votes, Reynolds surpassed his opponents, Ron M. Hart and Terry L. Rockette, by a significant margin. Hart and Rockette managed to garner 183 and 64 votes respectively.

The Path to Victory

Reynolds' campaign pivoted around addressing infrastructure challenges and fostering partnerships with state and federal entities. His promise to focus on Water Valley's pressing needs resonated with the electorate, propelling him to victory.

Transition of Power

The special election was necessitated by the resignation of former Mayor Donald Gray, who stepped down to assume his new role as the Yalobusha County chancery clerk. Reynolds is set to take office in the coming week, serving the remaining 16 months of Gray's term.

As Water Valley welcomes its new mayor, the city anticipates a future marked by progress and collaboration. Reynolds' decisive victory underscores the faith the citizens have placed in his leadership, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in the city's history.