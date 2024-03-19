Thiruvananthapuram Ramps Up for Lok Sabha Elections with 127 Squads Enforcing Model Code

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala has initiated comprehensive measures to ensure a fair and orderly voting process. District Collector Geromic George, doubling as the District Election Officer, announced the activation of 127 squads dedicated to enforcing the model code of conduct across the district. This move aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process in anticipation of the elections scheduled for April 19, 2024.

Advertisment

Preparation and Enforcement

In a detailed press conference on March 19, George laid out the extensive arrangements for the upcoming elections. With 42 static surveillance teams, 42 flying squads, 15 anti-defacement squads, and 14 video surveillance teams, the district is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to monitor and manage election-related activities. Additionally, 14 video-viewing teams will oversee the operations, ensuring that all campaign activities adhere to the stringent guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India. This robust framework aims to deter and address any potential violations of the model code of conduct promptly.

Voter Accessibility and Engagement

Advertisment

The district boasts 2,730 polling stations designed to accommodate the diverse electorate of 27,22,108 voters, which includes an increased number of differently-abled voters and those above the age of 85, highlighting the district's commitment to inclusivity. The introduction of auxiliary polling stations in densely populated areas ensures that no voter is left behind. The public engagement is further facilitated by the C-Vigil app, which allows citizens to report any suspicious election campaign activities directly, promising resolution within 100 minutes. This initiative has positioned Thiruvananthapuram as a leading district in the resolution of election-related complaints through technological means.

Nomination and Campaign Regulations

The election timeline is set, with the notification issued on March 28, and the nomination period closing on April 4. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 5, with the withdrawal deadline on April 8, ensuring candidates and their campaigns align with the legal and ethical standards required. The District Collector's instructions for the removal of political posters and flex boards from government premises underscore the commitment to a neutral and fair electoral environment. Additionally, the model code of conduct's restrictions extend to government guest houses and rest houses, further emphasizing the seriousness of maintaining an unbiased public domain during the election period.

As Thiruvananthapuram gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the meticulous preparations and robust enforcement mechanisms reflect a strong commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring an orderly, transparent, and inclusive election process. This proactive approach by the district administration sets a commendable example of electoral integrity and public engagement, fostering a conducive environment for the electorate to exercise their democratic rights confidently.