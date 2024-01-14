en English
Pakistan

Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan

As Pakistan moves closer to the general elections slated for February 8, the Senate has been rocked by the submission of a third resolution advocating for a delay in the polls. The primary reasons cited for this postponement are adverse weather conditions and heightened security concerns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Discontent Among Senators

The initial resolution, introduced by Senator Dilawar Khan, was passed in a thinly attended session, inciting widespread criticism and being dubbed a “conspiracy against democracy.” Critics adamantly argue that the elections should continue as scheduled, without any interruptions.

A Plea for Constitutional Adherence

Countering this, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a resolution emphasizing the importance of sticking to the constitutional timelines set for elections. Alongside him, a collective of senators from various parties have called for a session to discuss the assurance of timely and fair elections.

Security Concerns and Weather Woes

Another resolution, penned by Senator Hidayatullah, highlights the recent surge in terrorist incidents, including attacks on political candidates, as a valid reason for a proposed three-month postponement. This delay, they argue, would allow for the creation of a secure environment for all participating parties.

The third resolution, brought forward by Senator Hilalur Rehman, contends that the frigid weather and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially for candidates hailing from the erstwhile Fata region, pose significant obstacles to a fair electoral process. It urges the Election Commission of Pakistan to identify a new suitable date that addresses these issues and permits equitable participation.

As the nation stands on the precipice of a major democratic event, the resolutions have sparked significant debate within Senate chambers about the feasibility of conducting the general elections on the pre-determined date. Whether the Election Commission will heed these calls for a delay remains to be seen.

0
Pakistan Politics Security
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

