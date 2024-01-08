Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed

In the third presidential debate leading up to Indonesia’s election scheduled for February 14, the candidates, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, sparred over various matters of national importance. Among the issues discussed were the South China Sea, defense, foreign policy, and ethics.

The South China Sea Contention

The South China Sea dispute emerged as a significant point of contention between the two candidates. Pranowo proposed a temporary agreement to deescalate conflict in the disputed waters. He emphasized Indonesia’s need for a stronger role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for settling this issue.

However, Baswedan criticized Pranowo’s proposal, claiming it didn’t sufficiently highlight the role of ASEAN. He underscored that ASEAN’s role is pivotal in addressing the South China Sea issues. In response, Pranowo called for the revitalization of ASEAN due to its complex relations complicating the decision-making processes.

The Defense Angle

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who participated in the debate, highlighted the importance of a robust national defense system in the face of South China Sea tensions. He called for strengthening patrolling capacity in the South China Sea by providing accessible logistics to the Indonesian Navy.

Ethics in Politics

Ethical standards for national leaders also came under discussion during the debate. Baswedan questioned Subianto’s ethics, referring to a controversy involving Subianto’s running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Subianto defended his position and questioned Baswedan’s authority to discuss ethics.

This debate is part of a series leading up to Indonesia’s presidential election, where more than 204 million voters will be eligible to vote. A recent poll showed a strong lead for the Prabowo-Gibran pair against their opponents.