Third-Party Candidates Face Ballot Access Hurdles in U.S. Presidential Election

As the U.S. presidential election looms, recent developments suggest that third-party candidates, contrary to earlier speculations, may not pose a significant threat to the entrenched two-party system. The efforts of groups like No Labels, and individual crusaders such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Cornel West to secure ballot access nationwide are currently navigating a sea of difficulties.
Challenges in Securing Ballot Access
No Labels has managed to secure ballot access in no more than 14 states. Kennedy has gained a foothold in Utah and New Hampshire, while West has made inroads in Alaska and Oregon. These numbers fall far below those seen in previous election cycles, with the Green Party being on the ballot in 22 states and the Libertarians in 35 by April 2020.
Financial Struggles and Internal Turmoil
Financial records from Kennedy's campaign reveal high spending with limited progress in securing ballot access. There is palpable confusion within his team about the exact requirements for state ballots. In light of these challenges, Kennedy is contemplating seeking the Libertarian Party's nomination. Concurrently, No Labels is in the throes of internal discord and uncertainty about its future plans, following the collapse of a planned convention.
Historical Data and Implications
Historical data suggests that for third-party candidates to be considered serious contenders, they need to be present on at least 40 state ballots, thereby enabling substantial polling and media coverage. However, this threshold seems unlikely to be met based on current progress. Consequently, fears of a third-party candidate spoiling the election by splitting the anti-MAGA vote are less acute than previously feared.