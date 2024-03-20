Thilamale' Bridge Project Surpasses Expectations, 35% Completion Announced

On March 20, 2024, Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Dr. Abdulla Muthalib made a significant announcement regarding the progress of the Thilamale' Bridge Project. Linking Male', Vilimale', Thilafushi, and Gulhifalhu, this ambitious infrastructure development has now reached 35 percent completion, surpassing the scheduled targets. Financed through a substantial Indian grant and credit line, the bridge symbolizes a major leap in the Maldives' infrastructure development, initially criticized for its slow progress.

Exceeding Milestones

During a press conference, Minister Muthalib highlighted the project's accelerated pace, now 1.11 percent ahead of the revised schedule. This progress is a testament to the commitment and hard work of all parties involved. With the project now over a third complete, discussions on an earlier completion date are anticipated, reflecting confidence in the ongoing work's efficiency.

Financial Backbone and Strategic Importance

The Thilamale' Bridge Project, valued at USD 500 million, is a cornerstone of Maldives-India cooperation, featuring a USD 100 million grant and a USD 400 million concessional credit line from India's Exim Bank. Awarded to Afcons Infrastructure in August 2021, the project not only represents a significant infrastructure venture but also a strategic enhancement of the connectivity within the Maldives, promising economic and social benefits for the region.

Looking Ahead

Despite an initial aim for an early 2025 completion, a supplementary agreement extended the deadline to September 30, 2026. However, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and the construction team's current pace kindle hope for an earlier realization of this infrastructural marvel. As the project moves forward, it continues to embody the aspirations and potential of the Maldives, setting a precedent for future developments.