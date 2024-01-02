en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, is currently at the helm of a political storm within her party, the Conservatives. The pressure has escalated following the unveiling of the draft Withdrawal Agreement that details the terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union. This development has sparked a wave of dissatisfaction among party ranks, resulting in a potential leadership crisis.

Political Unrest within the Conservative Party

The political unrest within the Conservatives has been stirred by Jacob Rees-Mogg, a high-profile Conservative MP and chairman of the European Research Group (ERG). Rees-Mogg has submitted a letter of no confidence to the 1922 committee—a body responsible for orchestrating leadership challenges within the party. This move comes after Rees-Mogg publically chastised May in the House of Commons, spotlighting discrepancies between her pledges and the specifics of the draft agreement. His concerns primarily revolve around the customs union and the integrity of the UK.

Potential Leadership Contest

Rees-Mogg’s action could potentially trigger a leadership contest if the number of similar letters reaches 48—the stipulated threshold. On the same day, four Conservative ministers, including Shailesh Vera, Dominic Raab, Esther McVey, and Suella Braverman, resigned from their positions, signaling a burgeoning rebellion within the party.

May’s Defense of the Draft Agreement

Despite the internal turmoil, May has defended the draft agreement, underscoring the necessity of avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. She remains committed to discovering solutions that would obviate the need for the contentious protocol. The situation remains dynamic, with more resignations anticipated and the possibility of a no confidence vote that would allow Conservative MPs to determine May’s destiny as the party leader.

0
Europe Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Irish MEP Advocates for Carbon Farming: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

By Shivani Chauhan

Hungary's New Law Bans Same-Sex Adoption, Redefines Traditional Family

By Salman Akhtar

Euro Manganese Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Member

By Hadeel Hashem

The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

Nintendo’s New Year 2024 eShop Sale: Up to 75% Off on Top-Rated Game ...
@Europe · 1 hour
Nintendo’s New Year 2024 eShop Sale: Up to 75% Off on Top-Rated Game ...
heart comment 0
Cargobot Sets Sail for Europe: A New Era for Ground Transportation

By Hadeel Hashem

Cargobot Sets Sail for Europe: A New Era for Ground Transportation
Milan’s New Year’s Eve: A Vibrant Celebration Amid Tensions

By Safak Costu

Milan's New Year's Eve: A Vibrant Celebration Amid Tensions
Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase

By Rafia Tasleem

Nordea Bank Abp Successfully Executes Share Repurchase
The Golden Rule of Government Spending: A Principle for Fiscal Sustainability

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Golden Rule of Government Spending: A Principle for Fiscal Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
32 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
54 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
1 min
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
1 min
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
1 min
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
1 min
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app