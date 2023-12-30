The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023

The United States grappled with a tumultuous 2023, marked by surging inflation and political dysfunction. The escalating grocery prices, having soared by 50 percent since 2019, became a significant pain point, especially impacting retirees and lower-income earners. The shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict loomed large over the global grain supply, contributing to the price surge. Economists suggest a reversal to the 2019 price levels seems improbable without a sustained period of deflation, an unlikely scenario given the unresolved geopolitical tensions.

Inflation Versus Employment

Despite the inflationary pressures, the U.S. labor market remained an epitome of resilience. The unemployment rate in November stood at a low of 3.7 percent. Meanwhile, inflation started showing signs of cooling down, with the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rising by 3.5 percent in October, a significant drop from its peak of 5.6 percent in February 2022. The Federal Reserve responded by slowing its monetary tightening, leaving interest rates at a 22-year high between 5.25-5.5 percent.

Political Dysfunction and Economic Fallout

The political landscape also underwent significant upheavals. Kevin McCarthy’s ousting as the House Speaker, following intra-party conflict within the Republicans, and the ensuing delay in electing a new speaker, underscored the political dysfunction. The federal government’s budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023 swelled to nearly $1.7 trillion, pushing the federal debt to a staggering $33.8 trillion. This puts public finances on an unsustainable trajectory, with the public debt threatening to surpass World War II levels.

President Biden’s Popularity Takes a Hit

Amid these challenges, President Joe Biden’s popularity waned. Polls indicated dwindling approval ratings and a lack of support for his re-election bid. The concerns over his cognitive health, a potential Republican impeachment bid, and the legal quagmire involving his son Hunter Biden, compounded his troubles less than a year before the 2024 presidential election.