The White House: No Change in Our Policy Regarding Israel's Arming

In a potential policy shift, the Biden administration is reportedly contemplating the use of arms sales to Israel as a strategic tool to encourage the reduction of military operations in Gaza. The White House, under the guidance of National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, is said to be reviewing weapons requisitioned by Israel that could serve this purpose. Among these, offensive military equipment like 155-mm artillery shells and JDAMs are being considered, whereas air defenses are less likely to be affected.

Unchanged U.S. Policy Amidst Rising Tensions

Despite the ongoing review, Kirby reiterated that the U.S. policy regarding arms support to Israel remains unchanged, underscoring Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas. He emphasized the need for upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives. The contemplation of leveraging arms sales follows unsuccessful attempts by President Biden and his national security team to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to modify tactics in Gaza to minimize civilian casualties.

The Gaza Conflict and U.S.-Israeli Relations

The conflict in Gaza, which began over three months ago when Hamas and other Palestinian factions attacked Israeli towns, has strained U.S.-Israeli relations. The Biden administration has expressed frustration with Netanyahu's prioritization of the release of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas and the prolonged nature of the conflict. The consideration of slowing or pausing weapon deliveries to Israel marks a significant development in the administration's approach to addressing the ongoing crisis.