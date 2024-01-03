The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria’s Broadcasting Industry

In a decisive move aimed at enhancing performance and rectifying past flaws, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Nigeria is currently undergoing a substantial restructuring process involving staff movements and transfers. This comes as stakeholders intensify their calls for an urgent revision of the outdated National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11 from 2004, which they argue no longer accommodates technological advancements in the broadcasting industry, such as over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting.

Urgent Need for Policy Reform

Stakeholders have expressed particular concern with the Composition and Tenure of the Board and the Relationship between the Minister and the NBC, the current provisions of which have led to issues such as politicization and insufficient tenure for proper planning. Reform is urgently needed, they argue, to align the Act with modern broadcasting realities and give the NBC the independence required to act without undue ministerial interference.

Updating the Broadcasting Code

There is also a significant call for a comprehensive review of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which is due for an update in the current year. Such a revision is seen as critical in reflecting stakeholder interests and boosting investment confidence in the broadcasting industry.

Learning from Past Failures

The failure of the Digital Switchover (DSO) project, which missed its completion deadlines of 2015 and 2020, exemplifies the need for a more anticipatory and effective regulatory framework to address future challenges. This is a stark reminder of the importance of up-to-date policies and effective regulatory frameworks in the ever-evolving broadcasting industry.

