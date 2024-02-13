The Unseen Struggle of Unmarried Couples in Ireland: Sheila's Story

When Sheila Duffy lost her partner of 35 years, Johnny Freeman, she was faced with an unexpected crisis. Despite their long-standing relationship, shared home, and child, the Irish government denied her a Widow's Pension. The reason? They were not married.

Advertisment

The denial of this pension left Sheila in a dire financial situation, forcing her to sell the family home. This story, unfortunately, is not unique in Ireland, where 150,000 cohabiting couples, 75,000 of whom have children, face similar challenges.

The Unseen Struggle of Unmarried Couples

Sheila and Johnny's story is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by unmarried couples in Ireland. Despite sharing a life together, these couples often find themselves without the same legal protections and benefits as their married counterparts.

Advertisment

"We were a family in every sense of the word," Sheila says. "We raised our daughter together, we built a life together. But because we didn't have a piece of paper, I'm left with nothing."

Sheila and Johnny had managed to pay their mortgage through their combined pensions, but Johnny's passing resulted in a significant loss of income. Without the Widow's Pension, Sheila was unable to keep up with the payments and was forced to sell their home.

A Campaign for Change

Advertisment

Sheila is not alone in her fight for recognition. She has joined forces with Treoir, the National Information Service for Unmarried Parents, to campaign for a Yes/Yes vote in the upcoming referendum to recognize families like hers.

"We're not asking for special treatment," Sheila explains. "We're just asking to be recognized as a family, to have the same rights and protections as any other family in Ireland."

However, a recent Supreme Court case may not cover Sheila's circumstances as their child is an adult. This highlights the need for a comprehensive change in the law to protect all cohabiting couples, regardless of their circumstances.

Advertisment

Looking Towards a More Equitable Future

The struggles faced by Sheila and Johnny, and the many other unmarried couples in Ireland, serve as a reminder of the importance of legal recognition for all families. While the upcoming referendum offers a glimmer of hope, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all families are afforded the same rights and protections.

As Sheila says, "We're not asking for the moon. We just want to be treated equally, to be recognized as a family. That's all we're asking for."

Advertisment

In the meantime, Sheila continues to advocate for change, hoping that her story will help to bring about a more equitable future for all families in Ireland.

Note: This article was published on February 13, 2024.

In the complex tapestry of Irish society, the struggles faced by unmarried couples like Sheila and Johnny serve as a poignant reminder of the need for legal recognition and protection for all families. While progress is being made, there is still much work to be done to ensure that all families are treated equally under the law.