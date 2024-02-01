The Unresolved Issues of Brexit: An Ongoing Saga Four Years Post-Departure

Four years after the United Kingdom officially parted ways with the European Union, a move known as Brexit, the process is still not fully completed. The complexities of the withdrawal have proven to be more prolonged and intricate than initially anticipated, leading to a continuous state of uncertainty and adaptation for businesses, individuals, and governmental bodies.

Prolonged Trade Arrangements

The new post-Brexit trade arrangements between Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK, and the European Union continue to evolve. The introduction of the Windsor Framework, the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the 'Safeguarding the Union' deal have significantly changed the dynamics of trade. These changes include a reduction of checks and paperwork on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and the establishment of Intertrade UK to bolster trade.

Political Balance and Economic Impact

The Brexit deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has had profound effects on Northern Ireland's political balance. Concerns about new arrangements and legislation to safeguard Northern Ireland's place in the Union have surfaced. Brexit has also led to potential price increases due to post-Brexit checks, causing concerns among businesses and consumers alike. Ireland's premier has voiced questions about the UK government's deal to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Internal Divisions and Economic Hardships

The ongoing issues surrounding trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland post-Brexit have resulted in failed attempts to solve the issue and a mixed reception regarding the new deal. The internal divide within the Conservative Party and potential gridlock in the run-up to the next election further complicate matters. On the economic front, Brexit has resulted in diminished business investment and economic hardships for the general population. Issues such as trade dynamics and legal complications, especially concerning Northern Ireland, add to the negative impact on the UK economy.