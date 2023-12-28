The Unraveled Story of Bangladesh’s Halted Fuel Subsidy Initiative

Discussions around fiscal policy were stirred when early in 2020, an initiative aimed at implementing targeted fuel subsidies was nearing its final stages. The brainchild of Tony Pua, a former Finance Ministry officer, was designed to provide financial relief specifically to those most in need. Yet, despite being on the brink of realization, the project was abruptly halted, raising eyebrows and questions alike.

Unveiling the Subsidy Scheme

This subsidy project was a proposed measure within the broader economic framework. It was to be a type of tax subsidy that would catalyze overall employment, economic stimulation, social balance, and industrial support. By providing targeted relief, it aimed to bring a sense of financial security to those struggling amidst economic turbulence.

A Twist in the Tale

While the project seemed to be approaching a successful launch, it was unexpectedly ceased. Pua, however, made it clear that this decision wasn’t a direct consequence of the governmental shift that occurred in 2020. The new administration wasn’t the force behind this unexpected termination, leaving the public to wonder about the factors influencing this decision.

Examining the Fiscal Impact

The government has subsequently announced a significant increase in the subsidy budget for the forthcoming fiscal year. The proposed budget includes tax exemptions for various individuals and institutions. For the first time, Bangladesh is poised to estimate Direct Tax Expenditure based on field-level factual data analysis. The total estimated amount for FY21 stands at Tk1,25,813 crore, with Tk85,314 crore at the corporate level and Tk 40,499 crore at the individual level. Given the IMF’s conditions for providing a loan to Bangladesh, this expanding subsidy size creates a contrasting scenario.

The initiative’s core aim is to reveal where the government is granting tax breaks and the degree of profit and revenue loss subsequently occurring. Currently, a significant portion of the government’s direct tax expenditure is tax exemption given on office employees’ salaries and allowances. This provides a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of the nation’s fiscal policy.