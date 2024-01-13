en English
International Relations

The United Nations’ Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.’s Role

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
The United Nations’ Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.’s Role

In 2001, the United Nations established the Programme of Action (PoA) with the ambitious goal of eradicating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons globally. However, almost two decades later, the PoA’s effectiveness has been called into question, with multiple sources, including the U.N. Secretary-General himself, pointing out a lack of substantive results.

Discrepancy Between Commitments and Actions

Despite the PoA’s global reach and high-profile backing, the gap between the political commitments made by the U.N. member states and their actual actions in implementing the programme is significant. A substantial number of member states fail to submit biennial reports on their PoA implementation, casting shadows over the programme’s efficacy.

Criticism of the Programme of Action

The PoA’s approach has also faced criticism. Accused of focusing on peripheral issues, it is seen as failing to address the core problems of the illicit arms trade. Key issues such as the need for improved marking of imported small arms and the elimination of exemptions that hinder traceability, including the notorious ‘Chinese exemption’, have been largely overlooked.

Furthermore, the PoA’s process-oriented approach, emphasizing report submissions and outcome documents, has been questioned for its effectiveness. Critics argue that this emphasis on process over results fails to ensure the accuracy or relevance of the information gathered.

The U.S. Dilemma

In 2018, the PoA broke from its consensus-based approach during the Third Review Conference (RevCon3), crossing a U.S. red line by including ammunition in its scope. This decision has led to questions about the value of continued U.S. participation in the PoA. The U.S. carries out the majority of work in tracing firearms and providing technical assistance and expects that its red lines are respected in return.

With the PoA’s track record and the breach of consensus, the U.S. faces a difficult decision on whether to continue its involvement. The upcoming Seventh Biennial Meeting of States on the PoA (BMS7) could offer an opportunity for the PoA to reorient towards more specific, realistic, and relevant goals. However, without significant changes, the U.S. may have to consider withdrawing from the PoA.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

