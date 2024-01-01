en English
Economy

The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma

In early 2020, the world was gripped by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economies teetered on the brink of collapse. Orlando, Florida was no exception. The district, represented by Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, was particularly vulnerable due to the closure of major resorts such as Disney and Universal. The threat of mass unemployment loomed large. It was in these testing times that Murphy revisited a policy previously employed in disaster zones after Hurricane Katrina.

A Policy Resurrected

While details are sparse, the policy, hinted to be a tax credit, was initially implemented with noble intentions to support workers and businesses in times of crisis. However, it spiraled into unforeseen complexities, transforming into a ‘colossal mess’. The intended safety net had seemingly turned into a cobweb, trapping more than it saved.

The ‘Biggest Covid Scam’

An opinion piece labeled this policy, the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), as ‘The Biggest Covid Scam’. The ERTC, aimed at retaining employees during the pandemic, saw its cost balloon from the estimated $55 billion to a staggering $230 billion. This financial detonation points towards potential exploitation or mismanagement of the tax credit.

States Turn to Permanent Child Tax Credits

In the wake of the expiration of the federal child tax credit, several states have taken the initiative to create their own permanent child tax credits. These state credits are a mixed bag, with variations in eligibility, amount, and coverage. Some states have made the full credit available to families with low or no income, while others have linked the credit to inflation. The overarching goal remains the same – to curb child poverty and provide additional financial support to families.

However, these credits have not escaped scrutiny. Some quarters express concern about the potential impact of these credits on parental employment. Advocates, on the other hand, argue that these credits are essential for supporting working families, providing a lifeline in the choppy waters of economic uncertainty.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

