The Unfulfilled Promise: Ghana’s Upper East Region Awaits Promised Airport

On a sun-drenched day in the Upper East Region of Ghana, a unique assembly of chiefs, Tindaamas, and locals gathered for a durbar—an age-old traditional gathering—to remind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of a promise he made before the 2016 elections. The pledge was to construct an airport in the region, a commitment that was reiterated when he initiated the One-Village-One-Dam project in the Bongo district. Yet, as the end of his second term approaches, the promise remains unfulfilled with no signs of airport construction in sight.

A Land Waiting for Promise Fulfillment

The community had previously demarcated a substantial 7051.44 acres of land for the airport, a plan that has sat idle as successive governments have failed to follow through with development. Naba Sigri Bewong, the paramount chief of the Sekote traditional area, underscored the urgency of this infrastructure project. The region, rich in natural resources such as gold, oil, and industrial clay, needs the airport to stimulate investment and development, thus unlocking its economic potential.

Cultural Assertion for Development

The durbar was not just a gathering, but also a stage where cultural performances were enacted to express the community’s longing for the promised airport. The unique blend of rhythm, movements, and colours carried a message beyond entertainment—they symbolized a people’s desire for progress and development.

The Travails of Travel and Hope for the Future

Gabriel Agambila, the Chairman of the Upper East Airport Development Committee, voiced the difficulties faced by travellers due to the absence of an airport. Long, strenuous road journeys replace what could be short, comfortable flights. Agambila’s disappointment was palpable, but his hope remained steadfast. He urged the region’s MPs to prioritize this project, emphasizing its transformative potential for the region. Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East regional minister, echoed this sentiment, pledging his commitment to engage with the government and potential investors to bring the airport project to fruition.

The reminder to President Akufo-Addo was not just about an unfulfilled promise. It was a call to action, an invitation to unlock the latent potential of the Upper East Region—a potential that lies in wait, just like the 7051.44 acres of land set aside for the airport.