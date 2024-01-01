The Uncertain Future of Biden’s Judicial Nominees

As we stand at the dawn of 2024, a fresh year of political decisions and legal appointments unfolds. Several of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees find themselves in a limbo, awaiting confirmation. This includes some who stumbled during their confirmation hearings, displaying a worrisome lack of basic constitutional knowledge.

Constitutional Kinks

Among the nominees who have unintentionally turned the spotlight on themselves is Charnelle Bjelkengren. Nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, Bjelkengren was unable to answer questions regarding Articles 5 and 2 of the Constitution. This failure to recall basic tenets of the nation’s founding document cast an unsettling shadow over her candidacy.

Joining Bjelkengren in this uncomfortable limelight is S. Kato Crews. Nominated for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Crews could not define a Brady motion. This legal term, pivotal to evidence discovery in court cases, should be well within the knowledge base of any potential court nominee.

Controversial Views

Adding to the list of controversial nominees is Mustafa Kasubhai, nominated for the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon. Kasubhai has come under fire from Republican senators for his views on pronouns and honorifics in the courtroom. His stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion has also stirred a maelstrom of debate.

The Road Ahead

As of December 14, 164 of Biden’s judicial nominees have been confirmed, leaving a remaining 29 in the pipeline. This includes nominees awaiting a Senate floor vote, those needing advancement from the Senate Judiciary Committee, and others still awaiting hearings. Biden has since announced five new district court judge nominees, signaling a continued push for judicial appointments in 2024.

The Democrats aim to prioritize confirmations this year, with a notable emphasis on diversification. Nearly two-thirds of Biden-appointed judges come from racial or ethnic minority groups. Biden has highlighted this progress in diversifying the federal judiciary, including appointing judges from underrepresented professional backgrounds.