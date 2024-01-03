en English
International Relations

The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?

The Trade In Services Agreement (TISA) stands as a potent symbol of the changing global order, a testament to the growing clout of the services sector, and a contentious point of debate regarding the balance between trade liberalization and national sovereignty. Currently under negotiation among 50 countries – a diverse group that includes the US, EU, Canada, and Australia – this international trade treaty has the potential to radically reshape the global services sector, but not without raising some significant concerns.

A Cloak of Secrecy

One of the most disconcerting aspects of TISA is the secrecy enveloping its negotiations. With limited input from public stakeholders and an over-reliance on corporate lobbyists, the agreement’s clandestine development has sparked criticism and concern. Leaks from organizations such as WikiLeaks and the Associated Whistleblowing Press have offered a glimpse into TISA’s content, revealing potentially far-reaching implications for internet privacy, net neutrality, and financial regulations.

Internet Privacy and Net Neutrality at Risk

Analysis of the leaked documents suggests that TISA could lead to a worrying deregulation of the internet and financial industries. It appears to undermine local content rules and privacy protections, thereby posing a threat to net neutrality. The potential erosion of these crucial safeguards has elicited alarm from civil society groups and consumers alike, who fear the prioritization of corporate interests over the public good.

Financial Regulations Under Siege

TISA’s Financial Services Annex provides further cause for concern. It indicates that the agreement would restrict governments from implementing new financial regulations. Moreover, it could force national laws to conform with the treaty’s provisions, potentially compromising the autonomy of nations to regulate their financial sectors. These revelations have intensified apprehensions about TISA’s potential impact on public services and the balance of power in global trade policies.

The implications of TISA extend far beyond the confines of the negotiating table. From President Joe Biden’s stymied trade agenda to the recent YA Global v Commissioner case, the echoes of TISA’s contentious issues reverberate across the global stage. While the treaty promises to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment – as exemplified by the recent Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement between Bangladesh and Australia – it also underscores the need for more transparency and public participation in shaping our shared economic future.

International Relations
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

