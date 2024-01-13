en English
Philippines

The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines’ Political Orchestra

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
The political landscape of the Philippines is currently resonating with the harmonious yet intricate orchestration of charter change, akin to an elaborate symphony. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, conjuring the image of a seasoned maestro, is leading the House of Representatives towards amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution. Yet, in this grand symphony, there are discordant notes. Amidst the grandiloquent rhetoric and the elaborate political maneuvers, critics suggest Romualdez is detached from the ground realities plaguing the general population.

The Maestro and His Symphony

Despite the liberalization laws introduced by the previous administration, Romualdez is seen as a conductor using pork barrel incentives to keep the orchestra of Representatives in line. However, this orchestrated move has been met with opposition, primarily from Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman and the Makabayan bloc, who underscore the immediate needs of the people such as food affordability and job security over the lofty proposition of constitutional change.

The Supporting Cast

Adding layers to this complex symphony are those who play along with the conductor. The economic team of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., specifically Arsenio Balisacan of the National Economic and Development Authority, has lent its weight to the charter change. This support comes despite past reputations and empirical evidence that caution against such drastic revisions.

The Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) echoes the sentiments of the Koch network in the US, backing the amendments with a pro-market, anti-regulation stance. Critics say these positions ignore the rights of workers and other social justice concerns.

A Symphony of Discontent?

Despite the grand narrative of the charter change, the article suggests that for the general population, constitutional change is not a priority. The immediate needs of food affordability and job security are more pressing. This symphony of change, critics argue, is orchestrated using bribes to fabricate a false consensus on the need for constitutional change.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

