The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance

When 193 countries adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the UN General Assembly in 2015, the world held its breath in anticipation. The initiative, with its 17 overarching goals and 169 targets aimed at enhancing the quality of human life and planetary well-being by 2030, was audacious to say the least. However, as we approach the 2030 deadline, the SDGs are under fire, deemed overly ambitious and structurally flawed.

An Ambitious Undertaking in Jeopardy

A recent UN progress report paints a grim picture, indicating that the SDGs are ‘in peril.’ Presently, only 12% of the targets are on track. Adding to the growing skepticism is an Accenture study suggesting that just 49% of business leaders believe the goals will be achieved within the stipulated timeline. This raises the question: Were the SDGs set up for failure from the outset?

The Complications of Complexity

The SDGs’ inherent complexity and interdependence have indeed posed significant challenges. Their pursuit often results in contradictions and dilemmas. For instance, striving for resilient infrastructure could inadvertently lead to an increase in road deaths or deforestation, both of which contradict other SDGs. Moreover, the goals of enhancing income and reducing inequality can clash, as economic growth can initially exacerbate disparities.

A Flawed Strategy: Everything and Nothing

Critics argue that a mere list of outcomes doesn’t constitute a strategy. Effective strategies require a focus on key issues and the development of tailored approaches. Concentrating efforts on specific goals like gender equality or infrastructure could indirectly progress other objectives. The issue, however, is that many developing nations lack the resources to tackle all goals simultaneously. The SDGs, in their attempt to prioritize everything, end up prioritizing nothing in practice.

Unintended Consequences in Education and Industry

This contradiction is evident in the pursuit of quality education as a fundamental right, a cornerstone of progress, health, and democracy. While initiatives like Wema Bank’s teacher recognition competition in Nigeria and ALAT Summer Internship program are commendable, they underscore the disparity between the millions of African children lacking access to education and the global competition for educational excellence. Similarly, the push for green and sustainable industrialization in Bangladesh, despite its potential, highlights the challenges faced by developing nations in balancing economic growth and sustainability.

In conclusion, while the SDGs remain a bold and necessary vision for our shared future, their execution requires a focused and strategic approach that recognizes the unique challenges and opportunities in different contexts. As the 2030 deadline looms, it’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach to global development is insufficient. The SDGs, in their current form, risk promising everything to everyone, only to deliver little to anyone.