Politics

The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton’s Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:13 pm EST
The Storm Around SuperMayor: Controversies of Dolton’s Mayor Tiffany A. Henyard

In the quaint town of Dolton, Illinois, a whirlwind of controversy swirls around its mayor, Tiffany A. Henyard. The first woman and youngest mayor in Dolton’s history, Henyard’s tenure has been marked by flashy displays of extravagance, allegations of fund misuse, and contentious decisions that have shocked the community.

SuperMayor’s Social Media Storm

At 38, Henyard has adopted the moniker ‘SuperMayor’, a persona that permeates her vibrant social media presence. Her accounts are awash with promotional photos, videos, and religious expressions. Yet, amidst her proclamations of love for her constituents and her motto—’I love you, and there’s nothing you can do about it,’—a storm brews.

Extravagant Expenditure and Contentious Decisions

Henyard’s expenditures have raised eyebrows, with costly elements such as a personal stylist and a whopping $300,000 yearly budget allocated for her security detail. Accusations of using a city credit card for personal jaunts and a lack of transparency with city trustees have further fanned the flames of controversy. Yet, nothing has sparked public outcry more than Henyard’s decision to employ a convicted sex offender to inspect Dolton homes.

Legal Challenges and the Battle for Control

An attempted recall vote, legally flawed and later nullified by a judge, was made amidst the uproar. However, Henyard stands firm, leveraging tactics to maintain her $287,000 annual salary. A newly implemented measure threatens to drastically reduce the mayoral salary to a mere $25,000 if she loses the next election. Meanwhile, legal challenges mount as trustees sue Henyard over alleged forgery and withholding financial records. All this, while Dolton grapples with a staggering $7 million deficit.

Politics


Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

