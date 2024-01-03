en English
Elections

The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK’s 2024 General Election

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
In the shadow of the forthcoming general election, the state of democracy in the UK is under a critical lens. With the possibility of a new government, potentially helmed by the Labour Party, the nation is gearing up for a significant political shift. The political landscape has been marred by actions of the current Conservative government that have tarnished the reputation of the political class. The notorious Downing Street parties amid the Covid-19 pandemic have further eroded public trust.

Flaws in the Electoral System

At the heart of the issue lie deep-seated flaws in the UK’s electoral system. A system that is often described as unfair and unrepresentative. The last election results serve as a stark example, where the Conservative Party, despite not winning the majority of the total votes cast, secured a majority. This discrepancy underlines the urgent need for a shift towards proportional representation.

Need for Diverse Representation

More than just a change in the process, there is an urgent call for a change in the political class itself. The process of political party selection must evolve to attract candidates with diverse backgrounds and skills who genuinely represent their communities. The current leadership crises within the Conservative Party have been sharply criticized, with parallels drawn to the situation in the United States. The fiasco involving former President Donald Trump, who, despite facing multiple charges, could still run in the next Presidential election, serves as a cautionary tale.

Embracing Change to Safeguard Democracy

The clarion call is for leadership that embraces change. A leadership that can restore and safeguard democracy. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the next general election will be in 2024. Polls indicate a bleak future for his Conservative party, with the opposition Labour Party gaining significant traction. The Labour Party, under the stewardship of Keir Starmer, is presenting a vision of change, focusing on economic growth, public services, and UK-EU trade relations. As the country braces for the upcoming elections, the stakes have never been higher.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

