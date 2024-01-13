en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership

The axiom of hard work begetting success, as embodied by homeownership and family formation, is under serious threat, particularly in the English-speaking world. In the United Kingdom and the United States, a striking decline in homeownership rates among younger adults has emerged, plummeting from approximately 50% in 1980 to a meager 20% today. The most common living arrangement for this demographic has shifted to residing with parents, a trend that endures regardless of the expansion of higher education and the exclusion of students from the dataset.

The Silent Crisis of Housing Affordability

Despite its considerable impact, the housing affordability crisis often gets overshadowed by more immediate societal concerns. One key factor behind this apparent neglect is the age gap: the younger adults, bearing the brunt of the crisis, wield minimal political influence, while the older decision-makers find it hard to empathize with the struggle to own a home. The statistics paint a stark picture – the house price to earnings ratio in the UK, historically stable at four to one until the 1990s, has doubled, suggesting a daunting hurdle for potential homeowners. In London, it now takes an average of 30 years to save for a deposit, a steep climb from the four years required in the mid-1990s.

Real Estate Market: A Barrier to Dreams

A survey by MoneyGeek analysing 57 counties, including the exurbs of San Francisco, several Sacramento-area counties, 10 counties in Oregon and Washington, and Travis County, Texas, revealed the harsh reality of unaffordable homeownership. Despite a potential decline in average rates on a 30-year mortgage, the number of previously occupied homes on the market remains restricted due to high prices and low inventory. These challenges pose formidable barriers for potential homebuyers, particularly first-timers, who, according to Realtor.com, remain optimistic despite the odds.

Societal Repercussions of the Housing Crunch

The housing crisis is not simply an economic shock; it reverberates through society, compelling many to delay or even abandon the idea of starting a family. It has increased the wealth gap and regional inequality, and diverted people from productive areas. The National Association of Realtors reports an increasing number of first-time buyers moving straight from a family member or friend’s home, highlighting the profound impact of high rents and escalating mortgage costs on younger generations’ capacity to build equity and wealth through homeownership. A report by Intuit Credit Karma reveals that 31% of Generation Z adults are living with their parents due to financial strain, while the Pew Research Center indicates a significant shift with 25% of young adults now residing in multigenerational households.

As we approach major elections in the U.S. and Britain, and with inflation showing signs of returning to normal, it is critical that the housing affordability crisis takes center-stage in political campaigns. The repercussions of this crisis are far-reaching and require immediate, innovative solutions to ensure a brighter future for the younger generations.

0
Economy Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
15 seconds ago
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
In the economic landscape, the horizon seems to be dominated by a prolonged period of high interest rates. Dr. Partha Chatterjee, in his recent commentary, has echoed concerns within the financial community regarding the potential implications of such extended periods of high interest rates. The commentary indicates a potential shift in the monetary policy dynamics,
Dr. Partha Chatterjee Warns of Prolonged High Interest Rates: A Balancing Act for Central Banks
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Opportunities
29 mins ago
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Opportunities
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
41 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism
4 mins ago
Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
10 mins ago
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs
11 mins ago
Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
34 seconds
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
1 min
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ Intervention
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
2 mins
Trump's Enduring Appeal: Insights from 2024 Battleground States
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
2 mins
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
2 mins
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
3 mins
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
4 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
4 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app