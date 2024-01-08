en English
Climate & Environment

The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
The pace of climate change continues to quicken, with the planet hurtling towards a potential catastrophe. But as the dangers grow, so too does an alarming trend: a surge in environmental crimes that not only exacerbate the climate crisis but also largely go unpunished. This global crisis of accountability is the focus of this piece, exploring the myriad ways in which these crimes are committed and the devastating impact they have on our environment.

The Tacit Role of States and Multinationals

Environmental crimes often have the implicit approval of states, committed under the guise of ‘development.’ Such crimes encompass a vast spectrum, from plastic pollution to unchecked carbon emissions. The world’s failure to manage plastic waste disposal is a glaring example. The plastic debris, often discarded into water bodies and on land, poses a significant threat to marine and livestock life. Yet, there are no stringent laws to prosecute those responsible for this growing menace.

Similarly, multinational corporations persist in extracting oil, gas, and coal, thereby contributing to carbon emissions that exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius global threshold for averting climate disaster, as stipulated in the Paris Agreement. Such polluters often engage in disinformation campaigns and greenwashing, using language and marketing tactics to normalize their detrimental activities.

Exploitation of Carbon Markets and Inequality

The article also sheds light on the misuse of aviation fuels in military conflicts, the underutilization of carbon calculators, and the manipulation of carbon credit markets. In the latter, affluent nations purchase land in developing countries to offset their pollution. This practice is widely criticized as fraudulent and harmful to the sovereignty of these developing nations.

Moreover, the article emphasizes the carbon inequality between developed and developing nations. The latter, despite producing significantly fewer emissions, still grapple with energy poverty.

Deforestation and the Misalignment of SDGs

The rampant deforestation driven by global demand for timber and furniture further exacerbates carbon emissions. The issue of sustainable development goals (SDGs) not aligning with national development frameworks, particularly SDG13 on climate action, hampers meaningful decarbonization and adaptation efforts.

Lastly, the piece criticizes the lack of participation in forest regeneration programs and the exclusion of frontline communities, such as women, youth, and children, from climate change mitigation efforts. These communities are often the most affected by the environmental degradation and yet are left out of the solutions.

As the world grapples with the escalating climate crisis, the issue of environmental crimes and the prevailing lack of accountability cannot be overlooked. The time for meaningful action is now.

Climate & Environment International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

