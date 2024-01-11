The Shifting Financial Burden: Questioning SUNY’s ‘Public Higher Education’ Status

As the State University of New York (SUNY) grapples with concerns over hyperinflationary tuition increases, the spotlight falls on historical events from 2011. A time when whispers among lawmakers, including Mr. Cuomo, hinted at potential tuition hikes as steep as 47 percent over a few years. The state, however, introduced what was termed a ‘rational tuition plan,’ involving $300 annual increases in tuition, a rate that outpaced inflation then.

Additional Fee Increases

Alongside tuition hikes, there were also enhancements in additional fees. The state pledged a ‘maintenance of effort’ promise, intended to ensure that state funding for SUNY would remain constant. However, it was left unsaid that the state’s financial backing for the university system’s operational costs would stay largely stationary.

Students Bearing the Brunt

As a result, tuition morphed into a more significant source of SUNY’s revenue, leading to a scenario where students ended up shouldering roughly double the cost in comparison to the state’s contribution. This shift in the financial burden has sparked debates about the validity of continuing to label SUNY as a ‘public higher education’ institution, given the escalating reliance on student tuition.

Future Prospects

Currently, SUNY is facing looming deficits that could escalate to $1 billion over the next decade. Chancellor John B King Jr. suggests that the financial crunch could be whittled down to more manageable levels of around $89 million a year either through consistent increases in state appropriations or through modest tuition hikes. A decade ago, the financial responsibility of funding SUNY shifted from the state to students and their families. This trend, however, was reversed thanks to outrage, political embarrassment, and enlightenment on the part of state leaders.