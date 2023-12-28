en English
International Relations

The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Donald Trump’s political influence, even if he does not run for presidency in the November 2024 election, continues to cast a long shadow over American democracy and international relations.

An unpredictable political figure in 2016, Trump is now a well-known entity with a track record that includes promoting nationalist policies, isolationism, protectionism, and pro-Russian stances. His past actions, such as encouraging an armed attack on the U.S. Congress, raise concerns about the direction he might take if he returns to office.

Domestic Implications of Trump’s Influence

Trump’s potential to disrupt the current political order remains significant due to his continued support base and his ability to reshape the political narrative. His stance on immigration policies, for instance, had led to drastic changes and continues to be a contentious issue. Efforts to strike Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, following the Capitol riot, have caused a divide in the country. The ruling by Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Trump from the state’s primary ballot has prompted California Democrats to explore similar legal options. Such actions, however, raise debates about faith in the elections process and future implications on American democracy.

Trump’s Impact on International Relations

The broader context of rising nationalism worldwide, comparing Trump’s rhetoric to that of other leaders such as Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Narendra Modi, is equally noteworthy. Trump’s potential return to office poses strategic challenges, especially in light of China’s assertiveness in international affairs, the threat of nuclear destabilization, and the shifting dynamics of the U.S.-China relationship.

Reflections on the Past, Concerns for the Future

The article concludes by reflecting on how allies like Australia responded to Trump’s election in 2016 and the ongoing debates about how to prepare for and respond to the challenges of a potentially similar political landscape if Trump or a like-minded leader were to gain power again. The Colorado Republic Party, for instance, challenges the state Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Trump from presidential candidacy due to his role in the Capitol attack. This reflects the deep divides within the country and highlights the potential repercussions of Trump’s legal troubles, including allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and election interference, on his political future.

International Relations Politics United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

