The ‘School Choice Revolution’: A Look at the USA’s Educational Reform in 2023

In a year marked by educational reform, 2023 saw the growing momentum of the ‘school choice revolution’ in the United States. This movement, aimed at implementing universal school choice legislation across numerous states, has empowered families to select schools for their children without constraints of income, background, or geographical location.

‘Red’ States Lead the Charge

Particularly successful in ‘red’ states, where the Republican Party holds a trifecta control – the governorship and both legislative chambers – this initiative has seen nine states enacting such legislation by the close of the year. Arizona, pioneering this revolution, became the first to enact it in July 2022.

A Response to Union Overreach

The push for universal school choice is largely perceived as a countermeasure against teachers’ union overreach. Parents, increasingly seeking more control over their children’s education, have become vocal advocates of this initiative. North Carolina, as the first state without a Republican trifecta, passed school choice legislation, marking a significant milestone.

Republican Support and Resistance

Prominent Republicans, including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, have publicly endorsed the movement. They have introduced respective school choice measures in their states, with Tennessee proposing the Tennessee Education Freedom Scholarship Act of 2024. The Act, if passed, will expand the existing Education Savings Accounts Pilot Program to all children, funding private school tuition through taxpayer-funded vouchers.

However, the road to universal school choice hasn’t been without bumps. States such as Texas have faced opposition from Democrats and rural Republicans. North Dakota’s Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a school choice bill, criticizing its lack of comprehensiveness, especially for rural areas. The issue has emerged as a litmus test within the GOP, with lawmakers facing primary election challenges for not endorsing school choice initiatives.

