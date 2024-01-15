Nigeria Confronts ‘Sacred Cows’ as Governor Challenges Military Accountability

In the intricate tapestry of Nigerian societal structures, the concept of ‘sacred cows’, individuals or institutions deemed above critique or law, has long been a subject of debate. This discussion was recently reignited in the wake of an incident involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a military officer.

In a bold act of law enforcement, Governor Sanwo-Olu arrested a soldier driving on the wrong side of the road. The soldier, expecting leniency due to his military status, was met with the governor’s firm stance on upholding the law. This incident sparked a schism of public opinion, with some lauding the governor’s actions and others rallying behind the soldier.

Army’s Response: Discipline Over Status

In response to the uproar, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, asserted that the misbehaving soldier’s actions were not reflective of the Nigerian Army’s values. He emphasized the importance of adherence to law and respect for civil authorities, signaling disciplinary actions against the errant soldier.

While the military’s discipline was put under the microscope, the judiciary wasn’t spared either. Notable decisions made by the Court of Appeal, which were later reversed by the Supreme Court, have raised concerns about the Court of Appeal’s adherence to established legal precedents. These perceived judicial missteps have resulted in what could be seen as unjust outcomes for certain politicians.

Confronting Institutional Arrogance

The ‘sacred cow’ phenomenon is not limited to individuals but extends to institutions that often appear untouchable. This ‘arrogant sickness’, as it could be called, requires society to question how to deal with institutions that seemingly operate above the law or public accountability. The call is for accountability – even for those in positions of power or with historical reverence.