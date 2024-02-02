Royal Mail Decline Linked to Political Mismanagement and Privatization

Once a cornerstone of British life, the Royal Mail is teetering on the precipice of oblivion. This revered institution, with over 500 years of history and a steadfast commitment to next-day delivery of first-class letters, is witnessing a severe decline that threatens its very existence.

The Royal Mail's downfall is not an isolated incident but a mirror reflecting the degradation of numerous British services and institutions. This decline has been brewing under the watchful eyes of those in power, all while they reap considerable profits. The public, rather than being up in arms, seems to have resigned themselves to this fate. This acceptance is evident in the muted response to Ofcom's proposal of reducing the Royal Mail's legal obligation to deliver letters from six days a week to three, a move that would save the management and shareholders approximately £650 million.

Missed Targets and Missteps

Scratching beneath the surface reveals a pattern of consistent failures. The Royal Mail has missed its key delivery targets every year since 2017, indicating an alarming, long-term decline. The privatization of Royal Mail, a significant misstep, has only compounded the issues. This move, conducted at a price deemed too low, has primarily benefited financiers, with the advisory firm Lazard making a hefty profit.

Alongside these structural issues, the Royal Mail has been plagued by a leadership crisis. Top managers, often from unrelated industries, have been brought in, resulting in a growing disparity between workers and executives' pay. Simon Thompson, the former CEO, left amid criticism for his lack of knowledge and a generous payoff. The current CEO's salary, in stark contrast to the median postal worker's pay, only serves to highlight the growing chasm.