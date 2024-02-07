As the digital age advances, the face of political engagement undergoes a significant metamorphosis, especially in countries like Bangladesh where politics has customarily been street-based. The rise of social media has introduced a new dimension to politics, offering a platform for political activists to express their views, even in the face of suppression of street-based political activities since 2008.

Redefining Political Engagement

Historically, the political landscape in Bangladesh has been characterized by mass movements and street agitations, leading to changes in government. But, the ruling party's strict regulations and arrests have diminished the power of physical protests. This suppression has propelled political activists towards social media, where they find a broader reach, without the threat of immediate physical retaliation.

The Emergence of New Voices

Social media has facilitated the emergence of new voices. It has allowed opposition figures, especially those based abroad, to exert influence in the political arena. Although social media does not have the direct power to change regimes, it adds a layer of complexity to political transitions. It contributes to the externalization of local politics, as international politics have begun to play a significant role in political scenarios, particularly during elections.

From Physical to Digital Spaces

The rise of digital counter-media and the shift from physical to digital political spaces have engendered new forms of competition and collaboration. Social media politics is becoming more autonomous, marking a distinct shift in the political dynamics. The youth in Bangladesh are increasingly turning to platforms like Facebook for news and entertainment, revealing a higher trust in news disseminated through social media and an optimistic perception of its utility for ensuring accountability and responsiveness from the state.

However, there is a palpable skepticism among the youth about the safety of voicing political opinions on social media. This, coupled with their general apathy towards political affairs and lack of basic knowledge about elections and political representatives, paints a nuanced picture of the political landscape in the age of social media.

As the internal and external dynamics of politics continue to evolve, the role of social media in shaping political discourse takes on greater significance. Its influence on the political landscape is far-reaching, and it is set to redefine the future of political engagement in Bangladesh and beyond.