The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil

In the current global and domestic political climate, disappointment towards political leaders is palpable. Crises such as the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and domestic political turmoil have cast a long shadow over the world, increasing a pervasive sense of distrust towards politicians. Amid these challenges, the common sentiment appears to be that electoral democracy has become a futile exercise for those outside the privileged classes.

Surge in Collective Action

However, the last two years have witnessed an unprecedented surge in industrial action and public protests. Workers across various sectors, including education, public transport, healthcare, and even non-unionized employees at companies like Amazon, have initiated politically literate strikes. Demanding better working conditions and pay, these actions represent a movement towards ‘authorship of one’s life.’

Signs of Democratic Health

Simultaneously, there has been an increase in community engagement and legal victories against governmental policies, such as the Rwanda deportation plan. Such actions represent a refusal to passively accept the status quo, suggesting signs of a healthy democracy.

Hope Amid Despair

While many may feel disenfranchised by the political system, there is hope in the self-organized efforts of individuals and communities striving for change. This resurgence of collective action, whether through strikes in various sectors or the American Federation of Musicians’ renewed energy in labor organizing, signals a shift in the political atmosphere.

It is as if the masses have recognized the power they can wield when they move together, and the result is a collective action that is reshaping the political landscape. Despite the ongoing crises and political turmoil, the resilience of the people serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.