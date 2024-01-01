en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil

In the current global and domestic political climate, disappointment towards political leaders is palpable. Crises such as the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and domestic political turmoil have cast a long shadow over the world, increasing a pervasive sense of distrust towards politicians. Amid these challenges, the common sentiment appears to be that electoral democracy has become a futile exercise for those outside the privileged classes.

Surge in Collective Action

However, the last two years have witnessed an unprecedented surge in industrial action and public protests. Workers across various sectors, including education, public transport, healthcare, and even non-unionized employees at companies like Amazon, have initiated politically literate strikes. Demanding better working conditions and pay, these actions represent a movement towards ‘authorship of one’s life.’

Signs of Democratic Health

Simultaneously, there has been an increase in community engagement and legal victories against governmental policies, such as the Rwanda deportation plan. Such actions represent a refusal to passively accept the status quo, suggesting signs of a healthy democracy.

Hope Amid Despair

While many may feel disenfranchised by the political system, there is hope in the self-organized efforts of individuals and communities striving for change. This resurgence of collective action, whether through strikes in various sectors or the American Federation of Musicians’ renewed energy in labor organizing, signals a shift in the political atmosphere.

It is as if the masses have recognized the power they can wield when they move together, and the result is a collective action that is reshaping the political landscape. Despite the ongoing crises and political turmoil, the resilience of the people serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

0
Politics Protests
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown

By BNN Correspondents

Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies

By Israel Ojoko

Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament

By BNN Correspondents

Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh ...
@Elections · 3 mins
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh ...
heart comment 0
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility
Edinburgh New Year’s Eve Shooting: A Murder Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Edinburgh New Year's Eve Shooting: A Murder Investigation Underway
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
1 min
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
2 mins
Love in the Time of Repression: A Poet's Prison Wedding Amidst Russian Crackdown
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
2 mins
Bjorn Lomborg Advocates for Effective Altruism in the New Year
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
2 mins
Zambian Kwacha: World's Worst-Performing Currency Amidst UPND's Policies
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
3 mins
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
6 mins
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
7 mins
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
7 mins
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
8 mins
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
12 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
19 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
28 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
58 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app