The Rise of Authoritarianism and its Impact on American Political Divisions

In an intriguing display of the current political climate, a Reuters Ipsos poll reveals that 16% of Americans have severed ties with friends or family over the divisive politics attributed to Donald Trump's 2016 election aftermath. This fragmented state of affairs in American society serves as a stark reminder of the prophetic words of James Madison in Federalist 10, cautioning against the dangerous potential of powerful factions seizing control of the government. Fast forward to the 21st century, we witness the birth of a modern faction, an assembly of affluent rightwing billionaires wielding their influence on political outcomes, often against public interest, courtesy of the Citizens United decision.

The Modern Faction and Its Influence

Targeting predominantly white working-class Americans, this faction leverages fear and tribal instincts to rally support. They strategically employ media outlets and scare tactics to further their agenda, undermining public interest in crucial areas such as healthcare and education. Beneath this influence lies a psychological underpinning that renders certain individuals more susceptible to authoritarianism. This predisposition, a product of both genetic and environmental factors, propels the faction's influence.

A Historical Trend: Threat Perception and Authoritarian Movements

Historical and recent events underscore how perceived threats can catalyze authoritarian movements. Instances such as the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic exemplify this trend, demonstrating the potency of fear as a driving force for such movements.

Strategies for Dialogue and Understanding

The article proposes strategies for fostering understanding and initiating dialogue with those who support authoritarian leaders. Advocacy for commonality and inquisitive, non-judgmental dialogue, as opposed to confrontation, forms the cornerstone of these strategies. It underscores the crucial role of group identity and the sway of party affiliation in shaping individual policy opinions.

In conclusion, the rise of authoritarianism, as exemplified by the Trump era, has significantly impacted American political divisions. The emergence of a wealthy rightwing faction, employing fear and tribal instincts, has leveraged this authoritarian tendency to influence political outcomes. However, through understanding, dialogue, and careful attention to the sway of party affiliations, it may be possible to bridge these divisions and restore democratic norms.