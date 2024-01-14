The Resurgence of the ‘Ugly American’ Stereotype in the Arab World Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict

The term ‘ugly American,’ a stereotype originating from a 1968 novel, has found its way back into Arab discourse; this time, it is being used as a lens through which Arabs perceive the United States’ support for Israel, particularly amidst the recent conflict in Gaza. The stereotype, typically used to describe an American who comes off as loud, pretentious, or arrogant in foreign lands, is now being used to critique the American foreign policy under the current Biden administration, which is seen as aggressively pro-Israel.

Comparisons to Past Presidents

Comparisons are being drawn between President Joe Biden and former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, who are collectively viewed in a negative light in this regard. The ongoing support for Israel by the U.S. and its consistent vetoes of U.N. Security Council resolutions concerning Israel are feeding into a growing anti-American sentiment in the Arab world.

Multipolar World Advocacy

Arab intellectuals are increasingly advocating for a multipolar world where America’s dominance is less pronounced. Their gaze is shifting towards other superpowers like China and Russia. They believe that for the U.S. to alter this perception, it must commit to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Furthermore, the U.S. should support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 boundaries.

Combatting the ‘Ugly American’ Stereotype

Mohamed El Bendary, a Cairo-based researcher, posits that such initiatives could help dissipate the stereotype of the ‘ugly American’ from Arab culture. This suggestion highlights the need for America to reconsider its foreign policies, especially those that directly affect the Arab world. The resurgence of this stereotype is a clear signal that the U.S. needs to evaluate its role on the international stage and how its actions are perceived globally.