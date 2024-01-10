en English
Politics

‘The Real Story of Jan. 6’: New Documentary Screens at U.S. Capitol

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
‘The Real Story of Jan. 6’: New Documentary Screens at U.S. Capitol

On January 9, The Epoch Times, a multi-language newspaper, hosted a screening of their new documentary, ‘The Real Story of Jan. 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home’, at the U.S. Capitol. The documentary is a sequel to their most-viewed piece and delves into the aftermath of the tumultuous events of January 6. The sequel was released online for subscribers on the third anniversary of the infamous ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

Unraveling the Aftermath

The documentary addresses the reverberations of the January 6 events, capturing the arrest of over 1,250 people and scrutinizing the criticism of methods used in these arrests. It also explores the challenges faced by the families affected, providing a deeper understanding of the societal impact of the rally.

A Critical Screening

Senator Ron Johnson hosted the screening, attended by a mix of the public and lawmakers. Johnson took the opportunity to criticize the prevailing narratives about January 6, asserting that the truth is yet to be fully disclosed. His critique suggests a divergent stance from mainstream accounts, indicating the documentary’s intention to present an alternative perspective.

Panel Discussion

Following the screening, a panel discussion was held featuring experts and commentators. Among those on the panel were William Shipley, Tom Speciale, Mike Howell, and Sarah McAbee, the wife of a detainee. Their discussions provided additional layers of insight into the January 6 events and their aftermath.

The documentary has already attracted significant viewership, demonstrating its relevance and resonance with audiences. By offering a divergent perspective on the events of January 6, ‘The Real Story of Jan. 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home’ challenges viewers to question established narratives and consider a broader context.

