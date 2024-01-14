en English
Crime

The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers

In the labyrinth of truth and lies, one often stumbles upon what is known as the Rashomon effect, a facet of human perception that highlights the inherent difficulty in discerning truth amidst conflicting testimonies. This concept, drawn from Akira Kurosawa’s iconic 1950 film ‘Rashomon,’ finds a peculiar resonance in a current event unfolding in the Maltese criminal justice system, involving the Degiorgio brothers.

The Degiorgio Brothers and their Allegations

Convicted murderers of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Degiorgio brothers, currently serving a 40-year prison sentence, have cast a new layer of intrigue over the Maltese landscape. They have alleged the involvement of former ministers Carmelo Abela and Chris Cardona in a separate crime – an attempted robbery of the HSBC headquarters that took place 13 years ago. The brothers aim to reduce their prison sentences by trading information about other crimes, including unspecified murders and bombings.

The Twisted Trail of Truth and Deceit

While they implicate former ministers in the HSBC heist, they oddly profess the innocence of Yorgen Fenech in Caruana Galizia’s murder. This raises questions of a possible ulterior motive, as it suggests they may still be supported by Fenech. They hint at being paid by ‘someone important in the government with an office in Valletta,’ indirectly pointing towards Cardona. The plot thickens as evidence presented in court indicates Fenech financially supported the Degiorgios after their arrest.

The Rashomon Effect in Play

The Rashomon effect is arguably at play here, as the truth becomes elusive amidst the whirlpool of conflicting narratives. The statement by the Degiorgios has raised questions about the truth and the potential impact of this psychological phenomenon on the case. However, amidst the complexities and contradictions, sometimes irrefutable evidence can emerge, as happened in the murder of Caruana Galizia, where Fenech was implicated by recordings.

In the end, the pursuit of truth in such cases is labyrinthine, fraught with complications, and often as elusive as a mirage. Yet, the hope of justice remains, a beacon amidst the fog of deception and deceit.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

