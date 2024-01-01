en English
India

The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
The Ram Mandir Issue: A Matter of Indian Pride, Not Politics

In a recent address, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the Ram Mandir issue, insisting it be perceived not as a political or election topic, but as a matter of ‘Bharatiya Asmita’, or Indian pride. Trivedi’s comments indicate a desire to elevate the construction of the Ram Mandir, a temple devoted to the Hindu deity Lord Ram, beyond political machinations to a cultural and civilizational landmark for India.

The Politics of Religion

As the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, opposition leaders have accused the BJP of exploiting the religious event for political advantage. Allegations of the BJP using the temple inauguration for political gains in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections have been raised. Various political leaders and parties have reacted to the event according to their respective vote banks, leading to considerable political controversy.

The Question of Invitation

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invites only to heads of political parties, not Chief Ministers, for the ceremony. This decision has led to ambiguity among several leaders about attending the event, with some criticizing the government for transforming a religious event into a political affair. The Congress has faced criticism from Left parties and their allies for its indecision over the issue, while the RJD has branded the event as a political exercise.

Separating Religion from Politics

Responding to accusations of politicizing the event, Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, emphasized that the ceremony is about devotion to Lord Ram, not politics. Challenging some leaders’ claims of not receiving an invite, he stated that invitations have been sent only to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. Das also criticized derogatory remarks about Lord Ram, reaffirming the spiritual nature of the ceremony.

In conclusion, the Ram Mandir issue continues to oscillate between the realms of politics and religion. While some view it as a political tool, others, like BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, strive to position it as a symbol of Indian cultural identity and pride. As India approaches the consecration ceremony, the balance between politics, religion, and ‘Bharatiya Asmita’ will continue to be a topic of national discussion.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

