Israel

The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics

The influence of Rabbi Avraham Itzhak Kook and his son Zvi Yehuda Hacohen Kook on Israeli settler movements and expansionist ideologies is profound. Avraham Kook, known as the father of religious Zionism, saw Jewish colonization of Palestine as a divine imperative, thus giving religious blessings to the Zionist project. His son, Zvi Kook, took up the mantle and became the ideological leader of the Gush Emunim movement. This group aggressively colonized the West Bank and Gaza Strip post the 1967 war, believing in the necessity to hasten the redemption of the Jewish people.

Religious Zionism and Israeli Politics

The Gush Emunim movement, under Zvi Kook’s leadership, wielded considerable influence over Israeli politics. Their ideology and actions led to the aggressive colonization of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, claiming these areas as divine Jewish lands. Some of the extremist offshoots of this movement, like the ‘Youth of the Hills,’ are known for violent attacks against Palestinians. Their goal is to create irreversible ‘facts on the ground’ and hasten the de-Arabization of the West Bank.

A Controversial Comparison

This article draws a controversial comparison between followers of Kook and the Nazi youth. Israeli historian Moshe Zimmerman is quoted, suggesting that these religious Zionists aim to replace secular Zionism with a theocracy and complete the mission of dispossessing Palestinians. Their ideologies and actions have led to severe consequences, with violent attacks against Palestinians becoming more frequent.

The Evolution of Zionism

The birth of modern Israel in 1948, with its roots in late 19th century anti-Semitism in Europe, saw the advent of Zionism. The Balfour Declaration of 1917 expressed support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine. However, the early signs of discrimination and anti-Semitic policies were not adequately responded to by European leaders and nations. The United States and Canada had restrictive immigration policies in place during the 1930s and early 1940s, making it difficult for Jewish refugees to find safety.

The ideologies of Avraham and Zvi Kook have shaped Israeli politics and settler movements, leading to escalated tensions and violence. Their influence is profound, with their followers continuing to shape Israeli politics and expansionist ideologies.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

