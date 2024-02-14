The Power of National Remembrance: Unity and Resilience

In a poignant address at the 10th anniversary of the National Remembrance Committee (NEB), Hungarian House Speaker László Kövér underscored the vital role of national remembrance in fostering unity and resilience within a nation. The event, held on February 14, 2024, resonated with themes of courage, forgiveness, and the enduring human spirit.

The Power of Collective Memory

Kövér emphasized that national remembrance, currently under mental and cultural aggression in the western world, necessitates valor to preserve. He further highlighted the significance of remembering tragic events, such as the Foibe massacres and the exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from Istria, Rijeka, and Dalmatia.

Heroes of National Identity

The Speaker shared inspiring stories of individuals like Monsignor Ugo Camozzo, Angelo Adam, and Odda Carboni who made immense sacrifices for their national identity. Kövér paid tribute to those who chose to remain Italian despite facing persecution, recognizing their courage and unwavering conviction.

Breaking the Silence and Embracing Forgiveness

Kövér acknowledged the need for forgiveness for the silence surrounding past atrocities and encouraged open dialogue to heal historical wounds. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation and addressing young people to ensure that the memories of such tragic events are not forgotten.

In the past ten years, NEB has made remarkable strides in preserving national memory, organizing 71 scientific conferences, publishing over 1,000 scientific papers and 70 studies, operating 9 thematic websites and online databases, and holding over 120 exhibitions across the Carpathian Basin. Directors of other institutes, including Ladislav Kudrna, Rafał Rogulski, and Jergus Sivos, echoed Kövér's sentiments, reinforcing the significance of international collaboration and engaging younger generations in the pursuit of historical understanding.

As we continue to grapple with the complexities of our shared past, the work of organizations like the NEB serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the power of collective memory and the importance of preserving the stories that define our national identities.

László Kövér, Hungarian House Speaker: "National remembrance is not just about the past; it's about shaping our future by learning from history and fostering unity among diverse communities."

In today's rapidly changing world, Kövér's message serves as a powerful reminder that the courage to remember, the willingness to forgive, and the commitment to educate future generations are essential components of a thriving human community.