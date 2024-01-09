en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden’s Speech at Mother Emanuel

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden’s Speech at Mother Emanuel

The Black church’s role in American society is a complex tapestry woven with politics, cultural significance, and history. A cornerstone of the civil rights movement, the church has been instrumental in America’s stride towards equality, all while grappling with its own internal challenges like homophobia and sexism. The recent controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s address at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston illuminates the political implications of this pivotal institution.

Mother Emanuel: An Emblem of Hope and Struggle

Known for its predominantly Black congregation, the Mother Emanuel AME Church has historically provided hope during the dark days of slavery and has been a beacon of resilience in the face of a brutal attack by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015. It was from this pulpit that President Obama delivered his unforgettable rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’, a moment etched into the soul of the nation.

The Interruption of Biden’s Speech

When Biden took to the pulpit, his speech was punctuated by protesters demanding action on the Israel-Gaza conflict, reflecting the church’s unwavering commitment to social justice. The disruption underscores the enduring stance of the church; that addressing injustices, whether they are local or global, is an integral part of its mission, despite criticism of its political involvement.

The Black Church: A Microcosm of America

The Black church, much like America itself, is rife with contradictions yet remains a critical forum for grappling with societal challenges. President Biden’s address at Mother Emanuel, therefore, becomes more than just a speech, it is a testament to the church’s enduring role in America’s political landscape, and a reminder of the necessity for its voice in shaping a more equitable future.

0
Politics Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
On January 9, a significant debate unfolded in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, featuring an audacious claim by former President Donald Trump’s attorney, John Sauer, regarding presidential immunity. This appeal hearing, following two denied motions to dismiss based on First Amendment and presidential immunity claims by Judge Tanya Chutkan, revolved around the bounds of
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case
5 mins ago
Gujarat High Court Upholds Conviction of Sanjiv Bhatt in 1990 Custodial Death Case
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
5 mins ago
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
5 mins ago
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
5 mins ago
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
5 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Tackles Minority Status for Educational Institutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
1 min
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
1 min
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
3 mins
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
4 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
4 mins
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
4 mins
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
5 mins
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
5 mins
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
5 mins
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
23 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app