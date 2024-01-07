en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues

The Sompeta Assembly constituency in Srikakulam, a place of rich political history, has been a platform for several eminent leaders, including freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna. Latchanna had a distinguished political career, serving five terms as an MLA between 1952 and 1978, representing various parties such as the Krishikar Lok Party, Swatantra Party, and Janata Party.

The Legacy of Majji Tulasi Das

Another figure of note from the constituency is Majji Tulasi Das, who was elected in 1972 and later ascended to the position of the APCC president. His political prowess was such that even in the face of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wave, Congress candidate Majji Narayana Rao secured victory in 1983.

Political Tenure of Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji

The political legacy of Sompeta was furthered by Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji, son of Gouthu Latchanna. Sivaji represented the constituency for TDP in the years 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2004, demonstrating his political resilience even against the Congress wave in 2004. Sivaji, who was elected a total of six times (five times as a TDP candidate and once as an independent), became a symbol of the constituency’s political landscape.

Sompeta Assembly Constituency: A Change in Power

However, the Sompeta Assembly segment was merged into the Palasa constituency by 2009. In the 2014 elections, Sivaji once again emerged victorious as a TDP candidate. Yet, the 2019 elections witnessed a change in power when YSRCP nominee Seediri Appala Raju claimed the seat, who now serves as a Minister in the YSRCP cabinet. Consequently, the TDP is currently striving to reclaim its influence in the region.

Key Election Issues in Palasa

As the political landscape of the Palasa segment evolves, two primary issues dominate: the farmers’ demand for a minimum support price of Rs 16,000 per 80 kg bag for cashew nuts and the chronic water supply problems for the tail end area fields of the Vamsadhara river water project. These pressing concerns are expected to form the crux of the major parties’ election campaigns in the region, shaping the political future of the Palasa segment and its constituents.

0
Agriculture India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
The Ministry of Labor of an unspecified country has released a report detailing the progress of its Social Contract program, an initiative designed to aid low-income families. Launched just a year and a half ago, the program has seen an influx of 14,985 applications and has successfully integrated 12,800 families into its system. Impact and
Social Contract Program: Empowering Low-Income Families through Business Ventures
Visakhapatnam's Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis
34 mins ago
Visakhapatnam's Terrace Gardening Enthusiast Bangaru Jhansi Cultivates a Thriving Green Oasis
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
45 mins ago
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
9 mins ago
Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
10 mins ago
Planning Applications Propose Transformative Projects in Somerset
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
20 mins ago
Winter Blooming Tulips: A Remarkable Phenomenon at NBRI's Research Station
Latest Headlines
World News
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
33 seconds
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
46 seconds
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
1 min
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
2 mins
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
2 mins
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
2 mins
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
4 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
5 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
5 mins
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app