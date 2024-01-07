The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues

The Sompeta Assembly constituency in Srikakulam, a place of rich political history, has been a platform for several eminent leaders, including freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna. Latchanna had a distinguished political career, serving five terms as an MLA between 1952 and 1978, representing various parties such as the Krishikar Lok Party, Swatantra Party, and Janata Party.

The Legacy of Majji Tulasi Das

Another figure of note from the constituency is Majji Tulasi Das, who was elected in 1972 and later ascended to the position of the APCC president. His political prowess was such that even in the face of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wave, Congress candidate Majji Narayana Rao secured victory in 1983.

Political Tenure of Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji

The political legacy of Sompeta was furthered by Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji, son of Gouthu Latchanna. Sivaji represented the constituency for TDP in the years 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2004, demonstrating his political resilience even against the Congress wave in 2004. Sivaji, who was elected a total of six times (five times as a TDP candidate and once as an independent), became a symbol of the constituency’s political landscape.

Sompeta Assembly Constituency: A Change in Power

However, the Sompeta Assembly segment was merged into the Palasa constituency by 2009. In the 2014 elections, Sivaji once again emerged victorious as a TDP candidate. Yet, the 2019 elections witnessed a change in power when YSRCP nominee Seediri Appala Raju claimed the seat, who now serves as a Minister in the YSRCP cabinet. Consequently, the TDP is currently striving to reclaim its influence in the region.

Key Election Issues in Palasa

As the political landscape of the Palasa segment evolves, two primary issues dominate: the farmers’ demand for a minimum support price of Rs 16,000 per 80 kg bag for cashew nuts and the chronic water supply problems for the tail end area fields of the Vamsadhara river water project. These pressing concerns are expected to form the crux of the major parties’ election campaigns in the region, shaping the political future of the Palasa segment and its constituents.