Politics

The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance

In the realm of governance, the role of Parliament is paramount. As Chris Obore, a noted parliamentary figure, articulates, it is within the parliamentary body that speakers converge, sharing experiences, deliberating on pressing issues, and participating in the dance of democracy. This view was voiced at a recent meeting designed to stimulate dialogues among parliamentary speakers, an initiative possibly tagged as ‘CSPOC2024’ – a reference to a Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers event planned for 2024. Notably, ‘NBSUpdates’ and ‘NBSMorningBreeze’, presumably media platforms, echoed his sentiment, emphasizing the relevance of parliamentary discussions for any democratic nation’s development.

OSCE’s Role in Parliamentary Enhancement

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) extends support to bolster parliamentary staff capacities through advanced e-working methods and technology. It champions transparency and the modernization of processes. The organization prioritizes gender mainstreaming, youth engagement, and civil society inclusion in decision-making. Through collaboration with national European parliaments, OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and OSCE Field Operations in the region, it shapes MPs and Assembly staffers according to best international and regional practices.

ODIHR’s Democratic Support

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is dedicated to promoting democracy, rule of law, human rights, and tolerance and non-discrimination. ODIHR observes elections, reviews legislation, and advises governments on developing and sustaining democratic institutions. It conducts training programs for government and law-enforcement officials and non-governmental organizations, empowering them to uphold, promote, and monitor human rights.

Parliamentary Concerns in India

However, the recent winter session of parliament in India casts a shadow over the democratic fabric, with 146 opposition MPs suspended. This move, perceived as a sabotage of democratic values and a muffling of opposition voices, sets an unprecedented low in parliamentary history. The government’s tactics led to the fast tracking of Bills, including the telecommunications Bill, the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners Bill, and the new post office Bill, without thorough deliberation. These instances highlight serious concerns about privacy and the independence of the Election Commission of India, eroding the scrutiny and evaluation integral to the legislative process.

Legislative Oversight and Citizen Assemblies

International organizations and development agencies are increasingly focusing on legislatures, particularly the relationship between the legislature and the executive. Many development partners currently implement programs that aim to fortify the parliamentary system, enhance the capacity of parliamentarians, and conduct research to identify and rectify gaps in the legislative oversight functions. Such oversight is critical in a democratic set up for nation building, enhancing accountability, and ensuring the inclusion of all societal groups in the development exercise.

Citizen assemblies, groups of people selected by lottery to deliberate on significant public questions, are gaining prominence in influencing public policy. They strive to be more representative than public engagement polls, legislatures, or ballot initiatives. Deliberation is a key component of assemblies, allowing members to reflect on their values and weigh new information in dialogue with experts and peers. The agenda setting, briefing materials, and accountability of these assemblies play crucial roles in the decision-making process.

The repeated references to ‘2024 X Corp.’ suggest a corporate entity potentially involved in these parliamentary discussions or events. The role and influence of such entities in shaping legislative discourse and policy are worth examining in the future.

author

