The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments

The People's Initiative for Reform Modernization and Action (PIRMA) is pushing for a significant amendment to the 1987 Constitution: a shift to joint voting by the Senate and the House of Representatives on constitutional amendments. This move turns a spotlight on the role of citizens in shaping the national charter, and the controversy surrounding this shift.

The PIRMA Initiative

Under the leadership of National Lead Convenor Noel Oate, PIRMA is on a mission to collect more than 8 million signatures, which represents 12 percent of today's 67 million registered voters. This figure is necessary to meet the requirement for a people's initiative, a process that empowers citizens to propose amendments to the Constitution. PIRMA plans to submit the signatures by June 2024.

Opposition and Controversy

Not everyone is on board with this initiative. Senator Imee Marcos has criticized the signature campaign, alleging bribery and promising government aid worth P20 million per district in exchange for support. Marcos called for a Senate probe into these allegations. PIRMA, on the other hand, has firmly denied these accusations, stating that their volunteers openly disclose the purpose of the signature drive.

Reactions and Consequences

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva has urged groups to stop the charter change efforts. Former senator Leila de Lima condemned PIRMA's pro-charter change advertisements as an attack on the spirit of the 1986 EDSA People Power. PIRMA's Oate expressed willingness to apologize for any offense caused by their ad, highlighting the group's commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in their efforts. The group also considers transforming the government from a bicameral to a unicameral system, further intensifying the debate.

As PIRMA's initiative unfolds, its implications for the Philippine democracy remain to be seen. With the controversy surrounding the joint voting proposal and the potential shift to a unicameral system, the nation is propelled into a discussion about the future of its political structure. The ultimate decision could redefine the nation's legislative processes and the power dynamics between its two houses of Congress.