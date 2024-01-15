The Philippines: Debating the Need for a Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs

In a surprising move, the President of the Philippines has established the position of Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (Sapiea). This decision has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning its necessity given the country's positive economic indicators. Throughout the previous year, the country saw inflation decrease from a high of 8.7% to a more manageable 3.9%. The unemployment rate dropped to a promising 3.6% in November, and the country's GDP growth reached an impressive 5.9%, outperforming all ASEAN counterparts.

An Additional Layer of Bureaucracy?

Despite these positive developments, the creation of the Sapiea role signifies the President's desire for stronger economic management. The focus appears to be on investment, an area that has seen lower growth rates of late. This role is reminiscent of Indonesia's coordinating ministers, who have managed numerous ministries since the 1960s. However, the Philippines already has existing coordination mechanisms in place through the Neda Board committees and Cabinet cluster system. This has led many to question the need for an additional layer of bureaucracy.

Impact on Economic Managers

President Marcos appointed Frederick D. Go, a trusted presidential adviser, as Sapiea, indicating a focus on private sector investment. This move could significantly impact the dynamics amongst economic managers, particularly with the newly appointed Finance Secretary, Ralph Recto. It remains to be seen how the Sapiea will balance the focus on investment with the need to not overshadow the roles of other economic managers.

Speculations and Expectations

Deputy Speaker Ralph G. Recto recently took an oath as the new secretary of the Department of Finance, replacing Benjamin Diokno. The appointment was met with a warm reception by the private sector and various business groups. Recto is expected to address several economic issues, including high inflation and food prices. His pledge to ensure the passage of bills that accelerate growth, draw in investments, and create better jobs has been met with optimism. Despite this, the creation of the Sapiea position has received mixed reactions, and it remains to be seen how these changes will affect the Philippine economy in the long run.